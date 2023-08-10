The Coast Line II development in the Yau Tong neighbourhood of Kowlook, developed by CK Asset Holding. Photo: CK Asset
‘No price war’: Hong Kong developers brush aside fears of a property crash even as CK Asset offers new Kowloon flats at 15 per cent discount
- CK Asset’s executive director said discounts were ‘money from [the company’s] pocket’, dismissing fears they would lead to a price war among developers
- Clearing inventory is wise in a high-interest environment, and other developers are unlikely to follow suit on prices, analysts say
The Coast Line II development in the Yau Tong neighbourhood of Kowlook, developed by CK Asset Holding. Photo: CK Asset