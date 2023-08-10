The Coast Line II development in the Yau Tong neighbourhood of Kowlook, developed by CK Asset Holding. Photo: CK Asset
The Coast Line II development in the Yau Tong neighbourhood of Kowlook, developed by CK Asset Holding. Photo: CK Asset
Hong Kong property
Business

‘No price war’: Hong Kong developers brush aside fears of a property crash even as CK Asset offers new Kowloon flats at 15 per cent discount

  • CK Asset’s executive director said discounts were ‘money from [the company’s] pocket’, dismissing fears they would lead to a price war among developers
  • Clearing inventory is wise in a high-interest environment, and other developers are unlikely to follow suit on prices, analysts say

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 7:32am, 10 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Coast Line II development in the Yau Tong neighbourhood of Kowlook, developed by CK Asset Holding. Photo: CK Asset
The Coast Line II development in the Yau Tong neighbourhood of Kowlook, developed by CK Asset Holding. Photo: CK Asset
READ FULL ARTICLE