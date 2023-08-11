The Haizhou national mine park in Fuxin, Liaoning province. Coal-fired power generation increased by 15 per cent and oil consumption increased by 18 per cent in the second quarter year on year, according to Crea. Photo: Bloomberg
China sees rebound in carbon dioxide emissions, but increase not a shift towards coal: report
- Rise in power generation from thermal power plants is an ‘automatic short-term response’ to a drop in non-fossil power generation: Crea analyst
- China’s carbon emissions grew 10 per cent year on year in the second quarter of 2023, report says
The Haizhou national mine park in Fuxin, Liaoning province. Coal-fired power generation increased by 15 per cent and oil consumption increased by 18 per cent in the second quarter year on year, according to Crea. Photo: Bloomberg