“We are happy about the number of people coming today,” said Justin Chiu Kwok-hung, CK Asset’s executive director, who arrived on site shortly after registration began at 9am.

Hundreds of prospective buyers started to line up outside the sales office in Hung Hom as early as 8am, before they were joined by some 7,000 others who formed a queue that extended all the way from the atrium of the Fortune Metropolis mall to the Hung Hom MTR station and the pedestrian bridge connected to Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

CK Asset Holdings sold around 100 of the 626 units on offer at its Coast Line II project in Yau Tong, Kowloon, as of 12:30pm, according to Sammy Po Siu-ming, CEO of Midland Realty’s residential division for Hong Kong and Macau.

Hong Kong’s homebuyers rushed to seize the cheapest new flats on sale in seven years, delivering a clear sign to developers that discounts are the best tools for surviving the doldrums in the city’s property market.

Po from Midland Realty said earlier on Friday that he expected all units in the first round of sales to be sold out on Saturday due to the strong response.

Some 38,000 customers had deposited cheques to bid for the flats on offer. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The flats were priced at an average of HK$14,686 (US$1,880) per square foot, about 16 per cent cheaper than the most recent launch in January of Wheelock Properties’ Koko Rosso project in the same neighbourhood.

CK Asset increased its flats on offer by almost threefold earlier this week to cater for the 38,000 customers who deposited cheques to bid for the property.

“The popularity of new flats shows that although the overall market sentiment is quiet, the public has no lack of purchasing power, but rather a lack of confidence in the future market,” Louis Chan Wing-kit, CEO of the residential division at Centaline Property Agency, said at the sales site.

Jason Lai, 29, said he hoped to buy a one-bedroom unit for himself, priced at around HK$4 million. He said this was the first time in years that he had considered buying a newly launched flat.

Lai said he also looked into other developments in Yau Tong, but was attracted by the relatively low prices at Coast Line II.

“You can’t say it’s a good price, it’s just normal,” he added.

The Coast Line II apartment project in Yau Tong developed by CK Assets. Photo: Handout

Developers have been discounting flat prices by 1 to 3 per cent below market levels since the third quarter of last year, according to Buggle Lau Ka-fai, chief strategist at Midland Reality. He anticipates that developers will price new units at 10 per cent below market levels in the third quarter this year as they strive to attract buyers and stimulate sales.

The cheapest flat at Coast Line II, which lies about 10 minutes from an MTR station in the southeastern corner of Kowloon, is a 210 sq ft studio on offer for HK$2.9 million, or HK$13,810 per sq ft, after an 18 per cent discount. The sales proceeds from all units are expected to reach HK$4.67 billion.

Hong Kong’s powerful guild of property developers allayed fears of a price war in the home market.

“Every developer has different strategies to sell their new residential projects, and CK Asset just chose to quickly sell [these units] by offering some discounts, ” said Stewart Leung Chi-kin, chairman of the executive committee of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong.

Whether other developers will also follow CK Asset’s strategy will depend on their projects’ locations or how “financially desperate” they are, according to Joseph Tsang, chairman at JLL Hong Kong.

If the inventories’ locations were surrounded by plenty of supply, it would not be a surprise that these developers would also adopt a similar strategy, he added.