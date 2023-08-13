While animal-based protein is becoming increasingly expensive and faces supply challenges due to climate-induced natural disasters like droughts and inflation in the cost of feed and fuel, insects are widely available and offer ample macronutrients and micronutrients, according to an HSBC report released last month.

The food system contributes more than a third of the global greenhouse-gas emissions caused by human activity, according to a United Nations-backed study in 2021. Nearly 60 per cent of that comes from the production of animal-based food, said another paper published in the scientific journal Nature Food in 2021.

“We think consuming insects as a major protein source instead of livestock could mitigate the impact of the agricultural sector on the environment,” said Heidi Tang, environmental, social and governance research associate at HSBC. “It also allows the global food system to adapt to changes brought about by climate change.”

More governments, large companies and investors are joining start-ups in the quest to deliver edible insects to the world’s dining tables, in hopes that they gain mainstream acceptance while helping meet the planet’s challenges, analysts said.

More than 1,900 species of edible insects exist, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. More importantly, insects convert energy from feed into edible weight more efficiently than livestock: around 80 per cent for insects versus 50 per cent for livestock, according to FAO.

Insects also lend themselves to less damaging farming, as they require fewer natural resources and generate less waste and emissions than livestock. To produce an equivalent amount of protein, insects require only around 10 per cent as much land and 20 per cent as much water as beef cattle require, while producing less than 1 per cent of the greenhouse-gas emissions, according to previous studies.

“The edible insect market is still very small and fragmented,” said Tang. “The industry is mainly dominated by start-ups, but an increasing number of large food and beverage companies is investing in or collaborating with these start-ups.”

In April, South Korea’s Lotte signed a memorandum of understanding with French insect producer Ÿnsect to explore human food applications for edible insects. Less than a year earlier, Lotte announced a partnership with Canadian edible-insect company Aspire Food Group to expand the business.

A Chinese start-up called Blue Protein, founded in 2020, announced in February that it received tens of millions of yuan in angel-round financing from Hong Kong-based Panda Capital.

Governments are moving to allow the market to develop while managing the risks. In January, the European Union gave a green light to the sale of two types of insects: larvae in powder, frozen, paste and dried forms, and crickets in partially defatted powder. The Singapore Food Agency has given approval to 16 species of insects, such as crickets, silkworms and grasshoppers, for human consumption, according to local media.

China, the world’s most populous country and the largest greenhouse-gas emitter, is also looking into insects to help solve its food-security problems while meeting its 2060 carbon-neutral goal . The National Health Commission said in April that it has been exploring the possibility of including insect products into the National Food Catalog List and therefore into mainstream food manufacturing.

“Once the use of edible insects in mainstream food manufacturing is legislated, we think there will be more opportunities for the industry to grow as the government is supportive of diversifying food sources,” Tang said.

Mainstream acceptance means overcoming the yuck factor, however, as most consumers see insects as a symbol of rot and pestilence. Previous studies have shown that consumers are more willing to try insects when their natural shape is obscured and they are incorporated into foods they are familiar with, according to HSBC.

Revulsion is not the only reason to think twice about the market’s prospects, according to some critics who say insect protein is not an answer to the world’s problems.

“A fundamental flaw in insect-based protein is that like other farmed animals, insects need to eat too,” said Mirte Gosker, managing director of the Good Food Institute APAC, an alternative-protein think tank.

By weight, insects convert feed to edible protein at a 4:1 to 9:1 ratio, but this is not scalable enough to feed 10 billion people by 2050, according to Gosker.

Another concern of industrial insect farming is the effect escaped insects might have on the surrounding environment, as they could swarm ecosystems, consume produce or breed in non-native environments, posing environmental risks and proving impossible to capture, she said.

“Given the sharp disruptions the global food supply chain is already experiencing, the world needs reliable, safe and secure options like producing protein from plants or cultivating it from cells, which pose no such risks to local populations,” Gosker said.