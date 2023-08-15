CK Asset’s Coast Line project in Hong Kong’s Yau Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
CK Asset strikes while the iron is hot, announces prices for new Coast Line phase flats after blockbuster sales over weekend
- Average price of the first batch at Coast Line I is 1.68 per cent higher than that of Coast Line II’s first batch because of better harbour views
- First batch expected to be fully sold out, ‘continuing the sales success of the project’s phase two’, Midland Realty executive says
