Picture shows the logo of Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA).Photo: Edmond So
Manulife says MPF members changed fund choices more frequently during pandemic, but decisions may be ill-timed
- Many members are swayed by market sentiment and a majority miss the best window for portfolio rebalancing, Manulife report says
- MPFA urges members not to try and time the market as it might result in ‘selling low, buying high’
