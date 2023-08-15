Picture shows the logo of Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA).Photo: Edmond So
Manulife says MPF members changed fund choices more frequently during pandemic, but decisions may be ill-timed

  • Many members are swayed by market sentiment and a majority miss the best window for portfolio rebalancing, Manulife report says
  • MPFA urges members not to try and time the market as it might result in ‘selling low, buying high’

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:30pm, 15 Aug, 2023

