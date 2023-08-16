Consumers look at the Tesla Model X Plaid car at Vanke Mall on February 26, 2023 in Hefei, Anhui Province of China. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in China for the second time in 3 days amid fears of an accelerating price war
- Tesla reduced the price of Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles two days after marking down the Long Range and Performance versions of the Model Y SUV
- The move may further accelerate a price war in the world’s biggest auto market, and put pressure on premium carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz to follow suit
