General view of Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s Villa Garda III developers rush to the market with sales launch, hot on the heels of CK Asset’s sold-out project
- Sino Land, K Wah International and China Merchants Land aim to capitalise on a revival in the demand for property and seek to pre-empt launches by rivals
- Move follows the successful sale made by CK Asset Holdings which sold out all 219 standard units at its Coast Line I development in Kowloon
General view of Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Sun Yeung