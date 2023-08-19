Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong developers whipsawed by 16-year high inventories, lofty interest rates and China slowdown

  • Hong Kong property, which has for years benefited from a combination of low US rates and strong Chinese growth, is seeing a reversal of fortunes
  • The city’s inventory of unsold units is the highest since 2007 at a time when there is a strong pipeline of launches and this is one of the reasons behind the rush to cut prices

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:00am, 19 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE