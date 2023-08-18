Beijing-based developer Longfor Group Holdings reported 6.59 billion yuan (US$907 million) in core profits in the first half of the year, a marginal improvement from a year ago and bucking the gloomy state of the property market in the world’s second-largest economy, as earnings were boosted by strong property management and services income which also saw margin improvement. Longfor, which has total borrowings of 207.09 billion yuan and paying an average annual interest rate of 4.26 per cent, said revenue was down by 35 per cent to 98.8 billion yuan, largely dragged by a 40 per cent decline in property development. However, two segments contributed positively with investment property rising by 8 per cent to 5.86 billion yuan and property management and others, increasing by 13 per cent to 5.175 billion yuan, the company said. “Our operation business achieved rental income of more than 6 billion yuan in the first half of the year, and continued to improve quality and efficiency,” said Chen Xuping, Longfor chairman. “Based on the firm investment in the past, Longfor has successfully bulit a rich portfolio of commercial property projects in higher-tier cities, and strategically expanded our grid layout in these cities through a balanced approach of asset-heavy and asset-light models. Our commercial division has started generating positive cash flow in the first half of the year. Rental housing business continues to improve operational efficiency and maintain healthy profit growth,” he added. Longfor’s performance comes at a time when many large private real estate companies missed debt payments , sending shockwaves to the industry. The company has taken measures to address these issues. “We introduced the debt-cutting management strategy three years ago, and are consistently reducing our overall debt size while continuously optimizing the debt structure at the current stage,” it said in a post-earnings announcement. Alibaba, JD.com pace stock losses as China outlook dims, banks cut GDP targets In future, Chen said that as China’s real estate market grapples with a “ materially changing supply and demand relationship ”, Longfor would accelerate the construction of high-quality development models with the aim that the profit of operation and service businesses would increase to more than half. “At the same time, we will steadily reduce the scale of the group’s interest-bearing liabilities, rely on the improvement of the operational capacity of each division, achieve endogenous growth resulting from positive operating cash flow, and continue to optimise and improve asset quality, making the future development of the group more stable and sustainable,” Chen said. The company said it had completed properties with a total gross floor area (GFA) of 5.4 million square meters in the first half of the year and plans to complete properties with a total GFA of 19 million square meters in the full year, most of which will be completed in the second half of the year. “Longfor will no longer rely solely on debt-driven business expansion but instead strive for internal growth through generating positive operating cash flow from multiple businesses,” it said in a statement to the stock exchange. Longfor declared an interim dividend of 0.32 yuan per share. Its shares were trading lower by 3 .84 per cent to HK$16.54 (US$2.11) each on Friday. Meanwhile, Soho China, the mainland’s largest prime office real-estate developer, reported profits of 14.7 million yuan in the January to June period, down by 92 per cent from 193.65 million from a year ago, according to the filing with the Hong Kong exchange. Operations were impacted by historic high vacancy rates in Beijing and Shanghai, hitting 16.9 per cent and 18.6 per cent, respectively, according to Xu Jin and Qian Ting, executive directors and co-chief executive officers of the company. “The office and retail leasing market experienced a short-term return to activity in the first quarter of 2023, but activity began to cool down again in the second quarter,” they said. “In the next three years, as a large number of new supplies enter the market, rents and occupancy rates will be under continuous pressure.” Soho China did not declare any dividend for this period. Its shares were also trading lower by 0.85 per cent to HK$1.16 apiece.