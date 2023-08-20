The units at Coast Line I ranged in price from HK$3.65 million to HK$13.4 million. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong property: discounts bring relief to ailing sector as thousands queue once more for flats at CK Asset’s Coast Line I in Yau Tong
- The developer looked set to shift all 219 units on offer in phase I, according to Sammy Po, CEO of Midland Realty
- The HK$15,939 per sq ft price tag was slightly higher than the HK$14,868 at last weekend’s sale, which itself was 16 per cent cheaper than the launch in January of Wheelock’s Koko Rosso project
