More than 3,000 homebuyers rushed to snap up flats at CK Asset Holdings’ Coast Line I residential project in Yau Tong on August 20. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developers line up home sales at heavy discounts to clear unsold stock, fearful of further price cuts in a watchful market
- CK Asset, Sino Land and Henderson Land together plan to sell a total of 293 flats this weekend
- CK Asset will sell 35 premium units at its Coast Line project in Yau Tong at prices ranging from HK$7.98 million to HK$12.9 million
