People pass by property advertisements displayed in Mong Kok on July 7, 2023. Photo: Edmond So
People pass by property advertisements displayed in Mong Kok on July 7, 2023. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong rents to rise by most in 11 years as returning students, new professionals battle for housing: Midland Realty

  • Average home rents in July reached the highest level since October 2021 and are set to rise 8 to 10 per cent for the full year, Midland says
  • Population influx includes 75,000 people approved under government talent-import schemes in the first seven months of the year

Julia Zhong
Julia Zhong

Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People pass by property advertisements displayed in Mong Kok on July 7, 2023. Photo: Edmond So
People pass by property advertisements displayed in Mong Kok on July 7, 2023. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE