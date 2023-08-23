Big C Supercenter, a Thai supermarket chain, will enter Hong Kong market next month. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Thai supermarket chain Big C to enter Hong Kong next month, eyes dual listing, CEO says
- Big C Supercenter has acquired grocery chain AbouThai’s 24 stores in Hong Kong and will rebrand them as Big C, CEO Aswin Techajareonvikul says
- The supermarket chain, which is owned by one of Thailand’s richest families, will seek a dual listing in Hong Kong and Bangkok as soon as the fourth quarter
