A 5G cell tower in the US state of Utah is pictured in this January 11, 2022, file photo. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Huawei gains ground as market for mobile-network gear shrinks at fastest pace in 7 years amid weak 5G demand
- The magnitude of the reversal was ‘much steeper than anticipated’ and heralds a full-year decline in global revenues, says research firm Dell’oro
- Huawei Technologies’ quarterly share reached the highest level in three years
