Aerial view of a hybrid power station consisting of wind turbines, solar panels and fish ponds in Dongtai, Jiangsu Province of China. Photo: Getty Images
China’s central government plans more funding for low-carbon technology projects, to extend global green tech dominance
- China’s central government to fund pilot projects featuring advanced green and low-carbon technologies to support the country’s 2060 carbon-neutral goal
- Pilot projects to focus on non-fossil energy usage, clean and efficient utilisation of fossil energy, advanced power grids, energy storage and green hydrogen
Aerial view of a hybrid power station consisting of wind turbines, solar panels and fish ponds in Dongtai, Jiangsu Province of China. Photo: Getty Images