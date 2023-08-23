Hong Kong’s Kowloon peninsula. It ‘is well positioned to prudently capture any opportunities in Hong Kong and the mainland’, K Wah says. Photo: Elson Li
Property developer K Wah’s profit falls by more than half as Hong Kong’s higher interest rates sour market
- Firm’s profit attributable to equity holders falls by about 55 per cent, revenue slumps by 42 per cent
- Dividend of HK$0.07 per share to be paid on October 26
