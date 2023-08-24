Boats ply the waters of the Persian Gulf near the Dubai Marina on July 27, 2023. Photo: AFP
Dubai’s luxury home prices sizzle while Hong Kong’s fizzle amid supply glut, high interest rates: Knight Frank
- Tokyo occupies second place on the list compiled by property consultancy Knight Frank, followed by Manila
- Hong Kong falls one spot to 35th on the list, which tracks prices of the top 5 per cent of homes in 46 cities around the world
Boats ply the waters of the Persian Gulf near the Dubai Marina on July 27, 2023. Photo: AFP