Visitors explore the Web3Hub and Blockchain Labs during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 at HKCEC in Wan Chai on April 14, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Fintech to get bigger push as HKMA joins securities and insurance regulators on 12-month road map to wider adoption
- Plan will encourage banks, brokers and insurers to invest in technology to enhance services in wealth management, insurance and green finance
- Citi’s Hong Kong and Macau CEO welcomes the HKMA road map and believes customers will benefit from the push
Visitors explore the Web3Hub and Blockchain Labs during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 at HKCEC in Wan Chai on April 14, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man