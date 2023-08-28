Witherington relocated from Canada to Hong Kong last month to take up the role of Asia CEO. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
exclusive | Manulife doubling down on rich mainland Chinese customers, to open new Hong Kong prestige centre and invest in digital tools, CEO says
- Insurer’s prestige customer centre in tourist hotspot Tsim Sha Tsui will cater to high-net-worth individuals
- Insurer plans to invest US$459 million in Asia in a three-year period ending this year
