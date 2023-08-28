Witherington relocated from Canada to Hong Kong last month to take up the role of Asia CEO. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Witherington relocated from Canada to Hong Kong last month to take up the role of Asia CEO. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Insurance
Business

exclusive | Manulife doubling down on rich mainland Chinese customers, to open new Hong Kong prestige centre and invest in digital tools, CEO says

  • Insurer’s prestige customer centre in tourist hotspot Tsim Sha Tsui will cater to high-net-worth individuals
  • Insurer plans to invest US$459 million in Asia in a three-year period ending this year

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Witherington relocated from Canada to Hong Kong last month to take up the role of Asia CEO. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Witherington relocated from Canada to Hong Kong last month to take up the role of Asia CEO. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE