Residential buildings developed by China Evergrande Group in Beijing. The developer had land reserves of 190 million square metres, as of June, according to exchange filings. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande seeks to resume trading in Hong Kong, ending 17-month halt after claiming it met all seven conditions imposed by exchange
- Developer has sufficient business operations, is trying its utmost to deliver properties, it says in filing
- Evergrande continues to face winding-up petitions in Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands
