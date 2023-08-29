Toyota suspends car production in Japan due to massive ‘system glitch’

Toyota Motor will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan from Tuesday afternoon due to a malfunction with its production system, it said, likely bringing domestic output to a standstill for the world’s top carmaker.

Toyota was looking into the cause of the problem, a spokesperson said, adding it was “likely not due to a cyberattack”. The malfunction has meant it has not been able to order components, the spokesperson added.

Toyota suspended operations at 12 of its plants from Tuesday morning, with two remaining online. All 14 will be suspended from the second shift on Tuesday, the spokesperson said, adding the amount of lost output was unclear.

Toyota’s Motomachi factory in central Japan was among the 14 plants that had shut down on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo News via AP

It was not immediately clear exactly when normal production might resume. It did not say whether factories abroad were affected.