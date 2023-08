Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices declined for a third straight month in July to a six-month low, reflecting the prevailing sentiment in the city’s property market amid an elevated interest-rate environment.

Prices fell 1.1 per cent month on month in July, the biggest drop this year, according to an index compiled by the Rating and Valuation Department. The widely watched gauge slipped to 343.4 from 347.3 in June, the lowest level since 346.8 in February.

The index had fallen 1.05 per cent in June.

“The residential market appears to be reeling with both volume and prices drifting down,” property consultancy Knight Frank said in its latest report. “In addition to high mortgage rates and unsold inventories, the economy remained uncertain in both Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland with the ongoing spread of contagion risk among Chinese developers.”

The decline in secondary home prices last month was larger than expected, according to a property agent. Photo: Sam Tsang

Transactions of lived-in homes were squeezed by the rising rates. In July, 2,515 second-hand units changed hands, the fewest since 2,512 units in November, according to data compiled by Midland Realty.