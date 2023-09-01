Tycoon Chen Hongtian’s seized US$86.7 million Frank Gehry-designed Hong Kong flat sells at 38% discount
- Chen bought the 5,154 sq ft flat in the Frank Gehry-designed Opus Hong Kong development for HK$387 million (US$49 million) in 2015
- The property was one of three assets seized by creditors earlier this year amid what Chen’s company termed a ‘short-term cash flow disruption’
Receivers for a HK$680 million (US$86.7 million) Mid-Levels flat have sold the property – seized from Chinese tycoon Chen Hongtian for unpaid loans – at a steep discount to the market price.
The 5,154 sq ft flat in Opus Hong Kong, sold at around HK$420 million, 38 per cent below its market valuation, according to sources familiar with the transaction. Details on the buyer have not been disclosed.
Chen did not respond to a request for comment.
Dubai’s luxury home prices sizzle as Hong Kong’s fizzle: Knight Frank
The One HarbourGate tower and the 15 Gough Hill Road home, have also been put on the market for tender sale by receivers, according to Savills.
Developed by Swire Properties on a site long possessed by the company as a home for its executives, the Opus project is acclaimed architect Frank Gehry’s only residential project in Asia. The building twists to give each of its 12 flats a unique floor plan, and is only a nine-minute drive away from the Central business district.
The flat Chen owned, which occupies the entire fifth floor, has five bedrooms, including four with their own bathrooms, a study, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. It has an open-plan design and a ceiling height of more than four metres, according to Savills.