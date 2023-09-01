The 5,154 sq ft flat in Opus Hong Kong, sold at around HK$420 million, 38 per cent below its market valuation, according to sources familiar with the transaction. Details on the buyer have not been disclosed.

Receivers for a HK$680 million (US$86.7 million) Mid-Levels flat have sold the property – seized from Chinese tycoon Chen Hongtian for unpaid loans – at a steep discount to the market price.

Chen did not respond to a request for comment.

The three seized properties – the Opus flat, a 9,212 sq ft house at 15 Gough Hill Road on The Peak and One HarbourGate East Tower – were mortgaged with banks for about HK$6 billion, but are valued at about HK$10 billion, according to Chen.

In an interview with the Post in June 2016, Chen said he bought 15 Gough Hill Road for a then record price of HK$2.1 billion because the Opus flat was “ too tiny ”.

The One HarbourGate tower and the 15 Gough Hill Road home, have also been put on the market for tender sale by receivers, according to Savills.

Developed by Swire Properties on a site long possessed by the company as a home for its executives, the Opus project is acclaimed architect Frank Gehry’s only residential project in Asia. The building twists to give each of its 12 flats a unique floor plan, and is only a nine-minute drive away from the Central business district.

The flat Chen owned, which occupies the entire fifth floor, has five bedrooms, including four with their own bathrooms, a study, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. It has an open-plan design and a ceiling height of more than four metres, according to Savills.