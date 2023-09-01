South China Morning Post
Hong Kong property
Swire Properties completed Opus Hong Kong, Frank Gehry’s first residential building in Asia, at 53 Stubbs Road, The Peak, in 2012. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tycoon Chen Hongtian’s seized US$86.7 million Frank Gehry-designed Hong Kong flat sells at 38% discount

  • Chen bought the 5,154 sq ft flat in the Frank Gehry-designed Opus Hong Kong development for HK$387 million (US$49 million) in 2015
  • The property was one of three assets seized by creditors earlier this year amid what Chen’s company termed a ‘short-term cash flow disruption’
Salina Li
Receivers for a HK$680 million (US$86.7 million) Mid-Levels flat have sold the property – seized from Chinese tycoon Chen Hongtian for unpaid loans – at a steep discount to the market price.

The 5,154 sq ft flat in Opus Hong Kong, sold at around HK$420 million, 38 per cent below its market valuation, according to sources familiar with the transaction. Details on the buyer have not been disclosed.

Chen and his wife, Chen Yao Li Ni, bought the fifth-floor flat at 53 Stubbs Road for HK$387 million in September 2015, according to official records. In February, the flat was seized by Bank of Communi­cations, which extended a mortgage in August 2019.
The property was one of at least three assets seized by lenders in Hong Kong as of late March from Chen, whose Cheung Kei Group owns offices, hotels and finance firms.
Chen Hongtian, chairman of Cheung Kei Group, pictured in Shenzhen in November 2016. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The receivers put the flat up for sale by tender in May, and the tender closed on August 8, according to Savills, which had been appointed the sole agent for the deal.

Chen did not respond to a request for comment.

The three seized properties – the Opus flat, a 9,212 sq ft house at 15 Gough Hill Road on The Peak and One HarbourGate East Tower – were mortgaged with banks for about HK$6 billion, but are valued at about HK$10 billion, according to Chen.
In an interview with the Post in June 2016, Chen said he bought 15 Gough Hill Road for a then record price of HK$2.1 billion because the Opus flat was “ too tiny”.

Chen’s company blamed the seizures on “ short-term cash-flow disruption” and said in May that it would offload equity in some overseas assets to overcome the cash crunch.

The One HarbourGate tower and the 15 Gough Hill Road home, have also been put on the market for tender sale by receivers, according to Savills.

Developed by Swire Properties on a site long possessed by the company as a home for its executives, the Opus project is acclaimed architect Frank Gehry’s only residential project in Asia. The building twists to give each of its 12 flats a unique floor plan, and is only a nine-minute drive away from the Central business district.

The flat Chen owned, which occupies the entire fifth floor, has five bedrooms, including four with their own bathrooms, a study, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. It has an open-plan design and a ceiling height of more than four metres, according to Savills.

