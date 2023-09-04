“We will be receiving delegations from the UAE and Saudi Arabia later in the year to explore collaborations. We are working with banks to try to bring more participation from these two markets.”

“We have got an increasing number of economies, especially those from the Middle East and [Southeast Asia], who want to use yuan to settle their trade with China,” Yue told hundreds of bankers on Monday morning at the annual Treasury Markets Summit in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the local banking sector will explore collaboration with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia when delegations from the two Middle Eastern countries separately visit the city later this year, according to the top boss of the local central bank.

Yue called on banks to assist in efforts to promote the city’s capabilities as an international financial centre and offshore yuan hub.

“The banking industry can play a really big role in our overseas promotion events,” he said. “We are happy to provide policy support for the banks to provide the service to their clients and their promotion to the economy. This is extremely important.”

The Treasury Markets Association, which organised the summit on Monday, is an industry body that promotes the treasury and foreign exchange markets in the city.

The yuan started its journey towards international use for trade settlement in 2009. In 2022 the currency, also known as the renminbi, was the fifth most-traded currency, up from eighth place in 2019, according to the Bank for International Settlements ’ (BIS) Triennial Central Bank Survey, released in February.

Advertisement

The yuan has surpassed the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Swiss Franc in the latest currency rankings, in which the BIS collected data from 1,200 banks and dealers in 52 markets.

Yuan trades represented 7 per cent of all trades in 2022, compared with 4 per cent in 2019 and less than 1 per cent in 2010, BIS data showed.

Hong Kong is playing an important role in the internationalisation of the yuan , according to several bankers speaking during a panel discussion at the same summit.

“Hong Kong has over 900 billion in yuan deposits, which is much bigger than Taiwan, Singapore and the UK,” said John Tan, managing director and Asia head of financial markets at Standard Chartered Bank.

Hong Kong conducts the largest sum of offshore yuan trade settlements, Tan said, while the many connect schemes that allow cross-border trading between mainland and international investors in stocks, bonds, and ETFs (exchange traded funds) have strengthened the city’s role as an offshore yuan centre.

Advertisement

Beijing introduced the stock connect link between Hong Kong and Shanghai in 2014, and added the Shenzhen leg in 2016, followed by the bond connect, wealth-management connect, ETF connect and swap connect mechanisms.

“All these things combined together were really big movements in the markets to help us move forward,” Tan said.

Advertisement

Justin Chan, an adviser to the co-CEOs for Asia-Pacific at HSBC, David Liao and Surendra Rosha, said the yuan has been very successful as a trade settlement currency but does not yet find wide use as an investment currency or reserve currency.

But the yuan will further develop in these areas when more companies want to issue bonds in yuan, he said, adding that Hong Kong’s active capital markets are tailor-made for these activities.