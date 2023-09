The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the local banking sector will explore collaboration with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia when delegations from the two Middle Eastern countries separately visit the city later this year, according to the top boss of the local central bank.

HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man hopes the coming visits will pave the way for the financial sector to introduce services and platforms to serve the needs of these economies in banking and finance, including various types of yuan services. He did not provide a timeline or further details about the delegation visits.

“We have got an increasing number of economies, especially those from the Middle East and [Southeast Asia], who want to use yuan to settle their trade with China,” Yue told hundreds of bankers on Monday morning at the annual Treasury Markets Summit in Hong Kong.

“We will be receiving delegations from the UAE and Saudi Arabia later in the year to explore collaborations. We are working with banks to try to bring more participation from these two markets.”