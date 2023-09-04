HKMA CEO: Hong Kong to host delegates from UAE, Saudi Arabia to explore collaboration on banking, yuan services
- “We are working with banks to try to bring more participation from these two markets,” says Eddie Yue
- Delegations from the Gulf states will visit later this year to discuss cooperation that would enhance Hong Kong’s role as an offshore yuan hub
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the local banking sector will explore collaboration with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia when delegations from the two Middle Eastern countries separately visit the city later this year, according to the top boss of the local central bank.
“We have got an increasing number of economies, especially those from the Middle East and [Southeast Asia], who want to use yuan to settle their trade with China,” Yue told hundreds of bankers on Monday morning at the annual Treasury Markets Summit in Hong Kong.
“We will be receiving delegations from the UAE and Saudi Arabia later in the year to explore collaborations. We are working with banks to try to bring more participation from these two markets.”
Yue called on banks to assist in efforts to promote the city’s capabilities as an international financial centre and offshore yuan hub.
“The banking industry can play a really big role in our overseas promotion events,” he said. “We are happy to provide policy support for the banks to provide the service to their clients and their promotion to the economy. This is extremely important.”
Hong Kong and UAE central banks explore financial ties to promote investments
The Treasury Markets Association, which organised the summit on Monday, is an industry body that promotes the treasury and foreign exchange markets in the city.
The yuan has surpassed the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Swiss Franc in the latest currency rankings, in which the BIS collected data from 1,200 banks and dealers in 52 markets.
Hong Kong’s Belt and Road Summit to feature new session devoted to Middle East
Yuan trades represented 7 per cent of all trades in 2022, compared with 4 per cent in 2019 and less than 1 per cent in 2010, BIS data showed.
“Hong Kong has over 900 billion in yuan deposits, which is much bigger than Taiwan, Singapore and the UK,” said John Tan, managing director and Asia head of financial markets at Standard Chartered Bank.
HSBC eyes bringing more Asean and Middle East clients to Hong Kong
Hong Kong conducts the largest sum of offshore yuan trade settlements, Tan said, while the many connect schemes that allow cross-border trading between mainland and international investors in stocks, bonds, and ETFs (exchange traded funds) have strengthened the city’s role as an offshore yuan centre.
Beijing introduced the stock connect link between Hong Kong and Shanghai in 2014, and added the Shenzhen leg in 2016, followed by the bond connect, wealth-management connect, ETF connect and swap connect mechanisms.
“All these things combined together were really big movements in the markets to help us move forward,” Tan said.
Justin Chan, an adviser to the co-CEOs for Asia-Pacific at HSBC, David Liao and Surendra Rosha, said the yuan has been very successful as a trade settlement currency but does not yet find wide use as an investment currency or reserve currency.
But the yuan will further develop in these areas when more companies want to issue bonds in yuan, he said, adding that Hong Kong’s active capital markets are tailor-made for these activities.