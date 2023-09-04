Country Garden avoids first bond default before another US$22.5 million payment test on September 6 for two US dollar bonds
- Chinese developer averted what would have been its first-ever bond default last week
- Company has about 108 billion yuan of debt and borrowings coming due by June 2024, according to an interim report to shareholders
Country Garden Holdings bought more time to reorganise its finances after creditors agreed on a proposal to delay a debt payment last week. Another test looms this week, as a deadline for coupon payments on two offshore bonds approaches.
The developer must pay a total of US$22.5 million in coupons by September 6, when a 30-day grace period ends. The semi-annual interest payments were originally due on August 6 to holders of its US$490 million February 2026 bonds and a US$500 million August 2030 note.
China’s three-year housing market slump has hurt sales at the country’s biggest developers, starving them of crucial cash flow to keep their businesses afloat and repay creditors. Waning confidence among homebuyers has put pressure on its operations, Country Garden said last month.
About 50.7 per cent of investors last week agreed to give the company 40 days to repay a 3.9 billion yuan bond, the single largest piece of debt on its books.
Worst is yet to come as markets brace for Country Garden’s debt fallout
In another vote, about 56.1 per cent of the holders allowed the developer to repay the yuan bond in seven instalments over a three-year period through September 2026, Country Garden said in a statement on Friday.
Country Garden posted a record loss of US$6.7 billion for the first half of the year and warned of a potential default in a report to shareholders last month. Its cash balance shrank by 21 per cent to 101.12 billion yuan from 123.48 billion yuan a year ago.
The group had 101.7 billion yuan of outstanding bonds on June 30, while bank and other borrowings amounted to 156 billion yuan, according to its interim report. In total, about 109 billion yuan are due for repayment by June 2024.
‘A ghost town’: Malaysia’s Country Garden Forest City struggles to sell units
A collapse of Country Garden could be much more worrying domestically because of its status as a bellwether for mass-market housing in China. Once China’s biggest home builder, the firm derived 60 per cent of its sales last year from projects in so-called third-tier and fourth-tier cities, rather than bigger cities such as Beijing or Shanghai.