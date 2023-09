Country Garden Holdings bought more time to reorganise its finances after creditors agreed on a proposal to delay a debt payment last week. Another test looms this week, as a deadline for coupon payments on two offshore bonds approaches.

The developer must pay a total of US$22.5 million in coupons by September 6, when a 30-day grace period ends. The semi-annual interest payments were originally due on August 6 to holders of its US$490 million February 2026 bonds and a US$500 million August 2030 note.

Failure to pay could trigger a cross-default, including for some of its 16 billion yuan (US$21.5 billion) of bank borrowings as of June 30. The company declined to comment on whether it had remitted funds to bondholders when contacted by the Post on Monday.

China’s three-year housing market slump has hurt sales at the country’s biggest developers, starving them of crucial cash flow to keep their businesses afloat and repay creditors. Waning confidence among homebuyers has put pressure on its operations, Country Garden said last month.