China’s three-year housing market slump has hurt sales at the country’s biggest developers, starving them of crucial cash flow to keep their businesses afloat and repay creditors. Waning confidence among homebuyers has put pressure on its operations, Country Garden said last month.

The developer must pay a total of US$22.5 million in coupons by September 6, when a 30-day grace period ends. The semi-annual interest payments were originally due on August 6 to holders of its US$490 million February 2026 bonds and a US$500 million August 2030 note.

Country Garden Holdings bought more time to reorganise its finances after creditors agreed on a proposal to delay a debt payment last week. Another test looms this week, as a deadline for coupon payments on two offshore bonds approaches.

Country Garden’s share price soared 14.6 per cent to HK$1.02 in Hong Kong on Monday, paring a 67 per cent slide in the stock this year. The stock will exit its Hang Seng Index membership from Tuesday, and will be replaced by Sinopharm, following a quarterly review.

About 50.7 per cent of investors last week agreed to give the company 40 days to repay a 3.9 billion yuan bond, the single largest piece of debt on its books.

In another vote, about 56.1 per cent of the holders allowed the developer to repay the yuan bond in seven instalments over a three-year period through September 2026, Country Garden said in a statement on Friday.

Country Garden posted a record loss of US$6.7 billion for the first half of the year and warned of a potential default in a report to shareholders last month. Its cash balance shrank by 21 per cent to 101.12 billion yuan from 123.48 billion yuan a year ago.

The group had 101.7 billion yuan of outstanding bonds on June 30, while bank and other borrowings amounted to 156 billion yuan, according to its interim report. In total, about 109 billion yuan are due for repayment by June 2024.

A collapse of Country Garden could be much more worrying domestically because of its status as a bellwether for mass-market housing in China. Once China’s biggest home builder, the firm derived 60 per cent of its sales last year from projects in so-called third-tier and fourth-tier cities, rather than bigger cities such as Beijing or Shanghai.