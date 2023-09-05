Chinese projects in Africa falling short on ESG implementation: report

The projects were evaluated for compliance with Chinese and local ESG requirements, particularly China’s “Traffic Light System” associated with the Green Development Guidance for Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.

The study, conducted by the Boston University’s Global Development Policy (GDP) Center, the Fudan University Green Finance and Development Center, the South African Institute of International Affairs and LSE IDEAS, analysed five Chinese-financed infrastructure projects in Egypt, Nigeria and Ethiopia in two sectors – energy and industrial parks. China is the world’s largest investor in Africa.

“In this unique international on-the-ground research with partners in China, USA and across Africa, it was striking to find a general awareness – and much need for improvement in actually applying ESG considerations.”

According to the report, in Egypt, the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area-Suez Special Economic Zone and Sinohydro’s Attaqa Hydroelectric Power Plant showed Chinese firms adhering to their host country’s minimum ESG standards, while also taking advantage of regulatory gaps around labour conditions and taxation.

In Nigeria, the Lekki Free Zone project exhibited notable ESG risks associated with community relocation and compensation, but it also had potential benefits, including job creation and infrastructure development.

The projects in Ethiopia, including the Eastern Industrial Zone and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and Renaissance-Addis transmission line, are facing issues such as delays in land compensation, poor coordination among public servants, and deficiencies in human resources and government funding, the researchers found.

The report suggests that Beijing maintain government commitment to ESG compliance, improve smaller companies’ awareness and develop more grievance redressal mechanisms focused on resolving feedback and complaints from local communities.

The report also suggests that the African host countries build internal capacity and legal frameworks to improve ESG implementation, increase coordination and create public awareness programmes. It advises international actors to utilise multilateral platforms to raise ESG standards, embed foreign investment plans in broader sustainability strategies and fund public ESG performance reporting.

“We believe that local partners in host countries, as well as financial institutions, should drive ESG standard applications … to lower project risks in the short and longer term,” Nedopil said.

To meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, many African countries will need significant investment. The African Development Bank estimates that the continent faces an infrastructure financing gap of between US$68 billion and US$108 billion per year for projects like roads, railways and power plants.

In recent years, China has been an important provider of finance and infrastructure development capacity for African countries, through aid, loans, foreign direct investment, dedicated funds and contracting services. According to a database collated by Boston University’s GDP Center, between 2000 and 2020 Chinese financiers signed a total of 1,188 loan commitments worth US$160 billion with African governments and state-owned enterprises, with nearly 30 per cent directed towards the transport sector, 25 per cent to the power sector and more than 10 per cent to mining.

“Progress on ESG outcomes will require coordination between countries and different stakeholders to raise the bar,” said Tang Keyi, a researcher at Boston University’s GDP Center and one of the authors of the report.

“Stronger protections can ensure that African communities benefit from new infrastructure without bearing the heaviest burdens of displacement, pollution and poor labour conditions.”