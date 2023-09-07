K Wah’s Dongguan project is betting on cheaper mortgages, river views luring Hong Kong homebuyers to Greater Bay Area city
- Lower mortgage rates and the appreciation of the Hong Kong Dollar mean ‘it is definitely the best opportunity for Hong Kong people to buy a house in Dongguan’, K Wah executive says
- K Wah has set aside a whole building with views of the Hanxi river for Hongkongers
K Wah has set aside for Hongkongers a whole building in the project, which has been selling flats since 2020 and has sold more than half of the units on offer. A first batch of 10 flats in this building, which will enjoy views of the Hanxi river, will be launched soon, the developer said on Thursday.
These units will have gross floor areas ranging from 1,055 to 1,432 sq ft and will be sold for prices ranging from HK$2.6 million (US$331,667) to HK$3.8 million, or HK$2,600 per square foot on average, after discounts. The project will have about 1,100 residential units on completion.
“Since the border between Hong Kong and mainland China reopened at the beginning of this year, Hongkongers’ sentiment towards travelling north – in the GBA – for consumption and home ownership has been on the rise,” said Francis Yeung, general manager of operations at K Wah International (South China). “Buying for retirement and investment are important needs of homeowners here, as they can enjoy a better quality of life at lower costs.”
A number of policies introduced are in favour of Dongguan’s property market, said Dan Pang, assistant general manager at K Wah International (Guangzhou and Dongguan).
“The mortgage rate on the mainland has been lowered to a record low of 4.2 per cent, and the lower limit of the mortgage rate in Dongguan can be further reduced by 20 basis points,” he said.
“Coupled with the appreciation of the Hong Kong Dollar, it is definitely the best opportunity for Hong Kong people to buy a house in Dongguan.”
Dongguan lifts property-buying restrictions to stimulate demand
K Wah said it had complete confidence in the sale and was committed to handing over the flats on time.
“The one-hour living circle of the GBA has become a trend, as the development of railroad networks and highways can now fully meet the needs of Hong Kong people working and living in the [development zone],” Yeung said.
“Dongguan is located in the core area, with about 40 minutes’ travel to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and 60 minutes direct access to Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Station via the Express Rail Link.”
Purchase restrictions for residential units remain unchanged. According to rules introduced in 2007, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents and overseas Chinese buyers can only purchase one residential-type commercial property for their own residence in Shenzhen.