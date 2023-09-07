Property developer K Wah International Holdings is betting that Hongkongers will be willing to put up with commutes of as much as 60 minutes to take advantage of more affordable property in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) development zone , and has set aside flats for buyers from Hong Kong at its Bayview project in Dongguan , a city in China’s southern Guangzhou province.

K Wah has set aside for Hongkongers a whole building in the project, which has been selling flats since 2020 and has sold more than half of the units on offer. A first batch of 10 flats in this building, which will enjoy views of the Hanxi river, will be launched soon, the developer said on Thursday.

These units will have gross floor areas ranging from 1,055 to 1,432 sq ft and will be sold for prices ranging from HK$2.6 million (US$331,667) to HK$3.8 million, or HK$2,600 per square foot on average, after discounts. The project will have about 1,100 residential units on completion.

“Since the border between Hong Kong and mainland China reopened at the beginning of this year, Hongkongers’ sentiment towards travelling north – in the GBA – for consumption and home ownership has been on the rise,” said Francis Yeung, general manager of operations at K Wah International (South China). “Buying for retirement and investment are important needs of homeowners here, as they can enjoy a better quality of life at lower costs.”