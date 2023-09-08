Wong said she expected a record-high number of claims from car owners, as well as owners of shopping centres and other properties.

“Whenever a huge number of insurance claims are made for a natural catastrophe, the reinsurance companies will increase the charge for reinsurance with the direct insurers and, hence, the cost of insurance is set to rise next year,” said Winnie Wong, CEO of Asia Insurance and governing committee member of industry body Hong Kong Federation of Insurers (HKFI). Reinsurance is insurance for insurance firms. It is a way for them to transfer to another company, the reinsurer, some of the financial risk that they assume when insuring vehicles, homes, people and businesses.

“We have seen cars floating everywhere, in car parks or in the streets, while some shopping centres have endured serious flooding too,” She said. “It is highly likely that the total claims for car insurance, property insurance and business interruptions due to the black rainstorm and Super Typhoon Saola before that might be higher than those caused by Typhoon Mangkhut.”

Typhoon Mangkhut generated insurance claims of about HK$3.1 billion in 2018 for damages to properties and cars, and business interruptions. This is currently the highest sum of claims made for a natural catastrophe since records began in Hong Kong in 1988, HKFI data shows.

A lot of claims are expected from the tenants of Temple Mall North, a shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin neighbourhood that was hit hard by the storm. Rainwater flooded its basement, forcing it to close the whole floor.

“We will discuss with our insurers after taking stock of the damages and claim details from tenants and patrons,” said a spokesman for Link Asset Management, which operates the mall. Link has all-risks and third-party liability insurance for the property, the spokesman said, and added that it had already asked tenants to check for losses and to submit claim forms.

“The insurance company will pay for damages to stocks, windows or other properties of the shopping centre, or other buildings, as long as they have bought all-risks covered,” said Chan Kin-por, who has worked for Hang Seng Bank’s insurance unit and Munich Re before and currently represents the insurance industry in the Legislative Council.

“If car owners bought third-party liability insurance only, then they will not get coverage for flooding. However, if they bought comprehensive cover, they can get full compensation to buy a new car, to replace their current ones that were damaged by the flooding.”

Eric Hui, CEO of Zurich Insurance in Hong Kong, said it should be noted that seepage is normally excluded from home insurance, but other damages, such as a window that broke during the storm, will be covered.

Virtual insurer OneDegree can handle claims for damage caused by the flooding for its home insurance policyholders within five days, said Emily Chow, its deputy CEO.

Globally, insurance payouts in the wake of natural catastrophes totalled US$50 billion in the first half of this year, according to a report by Swiss Re last month. Payouts related to thunderstorms accounted for 70 per cent of all, including claims made in Florida and California, while the earthquake in Turkey and Syria also generated high insurance payouts, the report said.

“The effects of climate change can already be seen in certain perils like heatwaves, droughts, floods and extreme precipitation,” said Jerome Jean Haegeli, Swiss Re’s chief economist.

“Protective measures need to be taken for insurance products to remain economical for such properties at high risk. It is high time to invest in more climate adaptation.”