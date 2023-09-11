Prudential Hong Kong will continue to add more agents, open more health clinics and invest in technology including artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost its insurance business, as it sees a buying spree among visitors from mainland China continuing, according to its top boss.

The insurer, which is headquartered in London but has its business focus in Asia and Africa, has been investing in AI and other technology to speed up the sales process and enhance client service, according to Lawrence Lam, CEO of Prudential Hong Kong.

“Technology or AI is not to replace any of our staff or agents, but the investment aims at enhancing the productivity of our agents,” Lam said in a media briefing last week. “We plan to hire 4,000 extra agents this year to boost our sales team to over 20,000.”

Prudential’s technology investment aligns with an initiative of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which said last month it will expand the scope of its fintech push in the next 12 months, teaming up with securities and insurance regulators to encourage financial-services companies to invest in technology to enhance their services in wealth management, insurance and green finance.

Lawrence Lam, CEO of Prudential Hong Kong appears at a media briefing on September 7, 2023. Photo: Enoch Yiu

The goal is to encourage all financial firms in Hong Kong to adopt new technologies, including AI and distributed ledgers, to enhance their services, reduce costs and enhance the city’s capabilities as an international financial centre.