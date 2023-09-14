Hong Kong’s insurance sector can offer comprehensive cover for risks faced by companies that invest in Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure projects, drawing on the city’s high-level talent and financial capabilities, according to speakers in a panel in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Companies investing in Belt and Road infrastructure in different countries have special insurance needs that cover a wide range of risks, ranging from rising inflation, high interest rates and geopolitical tensions to climate change, said Anna Wong Wai-kwan, a non-executive director of the city’s Insurance Authority and a professor at the University of Hong Kong, in a panel of the two-day Belt and Road Summit.

“The successful implementation of projects and ventures along the Belt and Road countries would depend on comprehensive and effective risk management,” Wong said. “This is where Hong Kong as a global risk management centre and regional investment house has a key role to play.”

The summit marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing’s plan to link dozens of economies in Asia, Europe and Africa around a China-centred trade network.

(From left to right) Li Junhang, director and general manager of Sinopec Insurance; Anna Wong Wai-kwan, a non-executive director of the Insurance Authority and professor of practice in finance at the University of Hong Kong; Jin Shiwei, head of global programs for APAC & Europe at AXA XL and Jia Jingwei, a Hong Kong-based partner of Oliver Wyman, spoke at the Belt and Road Summit. Photo: SCMP/ Enoch Yiu

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in December unveiled a road map to promote the city and make it an insurance hub in Asia. He said the government would develop more measures to allow Hong Kong-based insurers to tap business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and from the Belt and Road Initiative.