Hong Kong’s strong capital markets are attractive for Middle Eastern companies seeking to raise funds, but investor education is required for a better understanding of the Gulf region’s cultural and religious traditions, according to a panel discussion held on Thursday.

At the same time, there are opportunities for Hong Kong and mainland Chinese companies that are already deriving revenues from Middle East and Asian countries, to invest in this region as they seek to diversify their economies, the panel said.

“For the domestic fund managers to get ready to tap the opportunities in the Middle East markets, they need to understand and appreciate the local culture and religion, which is very important as they are quite different from those in Hong Kong and China,” said Plato Yip, vice-chairman of Elion International Investment and a veteran private equity and green finance investor.

“The Middle East market is complicated,” Yip said. “Don’t expect things to happen as fast as they do in Hong Kong or China.”

(L-R) Daniel Fung (L1), vice-chairman of Financial Services Development Council; Joseph Chan (L2), Undersecretary for Financial Services and the Treasury; Thomas Fang (L3), head of China global markets of UBS; Jerry Li (L4), founder and managing partner of eWTP Arabia Capital; Plato Yip (R1), vice-chairman of Elion International Investment. They were speakers at a panel at the Belt of Road Summit 2023 held at the Convention Centre, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on September 14, 2023. Photo: Enoch Yiu

Yip was speaking at a panel discussion at the two-day Belt and Road Summit, which marked the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing’s plan to link dozens of economies in Asia, Europe and Africa around a China-centred trade network.