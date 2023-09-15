“The group has experienced a rapid decline in contracted sales and increased uncertainty in asset disposals and has continuously faced limitations in various financing activities,” Beijing-based Sino-Ocean said in the filing. “The optimal path forward is a holistic restructuring” to stabilise its operations, it added.

Sino-Ocean had 91.9 billion yuan (US$12.7 billion) of borrowings on June 30, according to its latest interim report to shareholders published earlier this week, of which 49 per cent were due within 12 months. Some 43 per cent of the total borrowings were denominated in foreign currencies, it said.

It hired US investment bank Houlihan Lokey to reorganise its finances and has retained Sidley Austin for legal advice.

Sino-Ocean’s shares closed at HK$0.66 apiece on Thursday, having lost 42 per cent of their market value this year. The developer’s key shareholders are state-controlled insurers China Life Group and Dajia Insurance Group with more than 29 per cent stake each, according to its filing.

Losses widened to 18.6 billion yuan in the first half of 2023 from 1.1 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, according to its latest financial report.

Sino-Ocean has eight dollar bonds outstanding, paying between 2.7 per cent and 6 per cent annual coupons with maturity up to 2030, according to the filing. They have a combined face amount of US$3.918 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

“The group’s liquidity is still expected to be confronted with continuous challenges in the short-to-medium term”, underscoring the need to negotiate with creditors to manage its liabilities. A holistic debt workout will ensure “fair and equitable treatment” for all its creditors, it added.

In the meantime, Sino-Ocean said it would be focusing on the delivery of current projects and accelerate the sale of properties under development and completed properties and stabilise its business operations to protect the interests of homebuyers, the group’s partners and all stakeholders.

Despite its financial struggle, the group managed to deliver 16,000 homes in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Tianjin and Jinan during the first half of this year.

Additional reporting by Jiaxing Li