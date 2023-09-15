Miniso Group Holdings, the Hong Kong and US dual-listed Chinese budget retailer, has seen its net profit grow by 155 per cent year on year, as consumers increasingly turn to affordable items amid China’s slowing economy.

The Guangzhou-headquartered company announced its annual results for the financial year that ended on June 30 on the Hong Kong stock exchange’s website on Friday. Its adjusted net profit rose to 1.84 billion yuan (US$252.8 million) from the 722.6 million yuan it recorded in the same period last year.

Its total annual revenue increased by 13.8 per cent from 10.1 billion yuan in 2022 to 11.5 billion yuan this year, and was mainly attributable to an increase of nearly 50 per cent in revenue from overseas markets, according to the company’s filing. Its revenue from China grew by 2.8 per cent.

“In spite of the uncertainties brought by the macro environment, looking forward to the financial year 2024, we will remain focused on our long-term strategic goals: delivering on our globalisation strategy, bolstering the strength of our product offerings and optimising our store network,” the company said in its annual results announcement.