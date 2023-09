Hong Kong green technology start-up GRST, which is commercialising a technology to improve the recyclability of lithium-ion batteries, has been nominated as a finalist in this year’s Earthshot Prize for environmentalism.

It is the second Hong Kong business to be nominated for the prestigious global innovation award, which so far has had 45 nominations over three years. More than 1,100 nominees vied for this year’s 15 finalist spots, and five nominees will be awarded £1 million (US$1.2 million) each at an award ceremony on November 7 in Singapore.

“It’s a humbling honour that serves as a testament to the grit, belief and brilliance of our whole team in our quest to make green, renewable, and sustainable batteries a reality,” Justin Hung, GRST co-founder and CEO, said in a statement on Wednesday.

GRST’s nomination comes after the Hong Kong government announced in February an ambition to develop Hong Kong into an international centre for green technology and green finance

Justin Hung, GRST co-founder and CEO. Photo: GRST

The government has said it will do so by helping green projects obtain capital more conveniently and flexibly, facilitating talent training and cooperation with overseas partners, and making it easier for new ventures to obtain independent certification for their green credentials.