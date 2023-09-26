While the events “did not affect [Hong Kong] directly, it doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t learn from it,” Yuen added.

Hong Kong is in the process of reinventing itself with authorities pushing for “swift downgrades and swift provisioning” to ensure the banking sector is adequately regulated to ensure market confidence, a panel discussion during the annual conference of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers (HKIB) concluded.

The HKMA will continue to push for “swift downgrades and swift provisioning” to ensure the banking sector is adequately regulated, said Yuen.

With the crisis among property developers in China still not completely stabilised, the HKMA will continue to play a “strong supervising role to ensure confidence” is maintained in the market.

Specifically, Yuen said the HKMA has been revising its supervisory arrangements and risk management practices at banks. The regulator is “fine-tuning and enhancing the agility of our system in response to some of the stress points that we’ve seen in the financial crisis elsewhere”.

One focus has been liquidity risk and the impact of social media on market sentiment.

“It is important for banks to take a fresh look at the liquidity risk management and for us to take a fresh look at how we supervise liquidity risk management by banks, taking into account social media impact,” said Yuen.

Echoing this sentiment, Michael Wong Wai-lun, the government’s acting financial secretary, said that “unfriendly geopolitical tensions” and a challenging monetary environment have raised investor concerns.

Yet amid choppy waters, “Hong Kong’s banking industry has remained very resilient and will continue to sail through if there are more storms”, he added.

A wide range of innovative services such as mobile payments, cross border transfers, intelligent financial consultancy and wealth management, as well as strategies to attract talent in fintech, have supported the city’s resilience.

“Hong Kong has a unique positioning, and that is our connectivity to China,” said Diana Cesar, CEO of Hang Seng Bank, speaking on a panel at the conference. “So when there are challenges we need to recognise, we also need to see how we can better leverage our unique advantage.”

During the conference, financial leaders shared their optimism about the prospects of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The “Greater Bay Area” refers to the Chinese government’s scheme to link Hong Kong and Macau with nine cities in mainland China into an integrated economic and business hub.

The conference, which was held on the 60th anniversary of the HKIB, also saw the signing ceremony for an agreement on mutual recognition of qualifications between the HKIB and the China Banking Association, which aims to support the development and exchange of banking talent in the Greater Bay Area.