Asia-Pacific consumers and employees have shown strong support for generative AI adoption, but efforts by brands to formally adopt the technology have lagged behind, according to a new marketing survey commissioned by Adobe.

According to the findings, APAC consumers are the most excited in the world when it comes to how generative AI can improve products and services, at nearly three times the rate of those in other regions, such as the US and Europe.

But the report finds that formal business roll-outs of generative AI have been slower, with only four in 10 Asia-Pacific brands having adopted generative AI, despite high adoption from individual employees.

“As indicated in the survey, there is a consensus that generative AI technology will have a greater role to play in improving employee productivity and the customer experience,” said Tony Ng, Adobe managing director of Greater China, in a statement about the findings.