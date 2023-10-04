APAC consumers are most excited about generative AI, but brand adoption lags behind: Adobe survey
- APAC consumers are the world’s most excited by how generative AI can improve products and services, according to Adobe survey
- While most marketing and customer service workers already use the tech, formal adoption by brands lags behind in the face of risks
Asia-Pacific consumers and employees have shown strong support for generative AI adoption, but efforts by brands to formally adopt the technology have lagged behind, according to a new marketing survey commissioned by Adobe.
According to the findings, APAC consumers are the most excited in the world when it comes to how generative AI can improve products and services, at nearly three times the rate of those in other regions, such as the US and Europe.
But the report finds that formal business roll-outs of generative AI have been slower, with only four in 10 Asia-Pacific brands having adopted generative AI, despite high adoption from individual employees.
“As indicated in the survey, there is a consensus that generative AI technology will have a greater role to play in improving employee productivity and the customer experience,” said Tony Ng, Adobe managing director of Greater China, in a statement about the findings.
This aligns with the goals of more than half of the APAC brand survey respondents, who are seeking to drive business efficiencies through workflow and generative AI technology solutions.
Hong Kong marketers looking to adopt generative AI tools face many challenges
“However, for companies wanting to adopt generative AI, there is a need for the clear formulation of use policies and a mechanism for supervision and management to avoid potential risks,” said Ng.
While Adobe’s research clearly flags consumer interest in generative AI, it also finds that in a challenging economic environment, brand trust is a key determining factor for consumer spending. The number one factor in building consumer loyalty was found to be a company’s ability to keep data safe and use it in line with customers’ expectations.
Regardless of perceived risks by companies, however, Adobe’s survey finds that 90 per cent of global marketing and customer service employees are using generative AI, including 42 per cent who have used large language models or conversational AI, 25 per cent using text-to-image generators, and 23 per cent using both.
The research was conducted by market research firm Advanis and surveyed more than 15,000 consumers and 4,000 marketing and customer experience professionals globally. China, which has put in place some of the world’s toughest regulations regarding generative AI, was not included.
Despite the hurdles to adoption, Adobe forecast that businesses will continue to roll out generative AI initiatives with success, estimating 68 per cent adoption over the next four months, and 87 per cent in the next year.
According to a forecast by Forrester Research last month, US$79 billion will be spent annually on specialised applications designed to improve automation and increase productivity in industries such as security, health, and content marketing by 2023.