The Hong Kong government will offer only one plot of land for tender in the current quarter. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong government to sell only 1 plot this quarter, putting revenue target of US$10.8 billion from land sales out of reach

  • The site coming up for tender is a 1.9 hectare parcel in Cheung Sha in Lantau, New Territories, which is expected to yield 110 housing units
  • The government has sold only two of the 18 land parcels earmarked for sale in the current financial year, with the proceeds coming in well below estimates
Cheryl Arcibal
Salina Li
The Hong Kong government will tender only a single parcel of land in the current quarter, which could put its target of HK$85 billion (US$10.8 billion) in revenue from land sales for the financial year in doubt as sales have been scaled down because of poor response.

The site earmarked for tender is a 1.9 hectare parcel in Cheung Sha in Lantau, New Territories, which is expected to yield 110 housing units, Development Secretary Bernadette Linn said on Wednesday.

Three other plots will also be offered for tender – two by the Urban Renewal Authority and one by MTR Corp, in which the government holds the largest stake. These three sites will yield a combined 2,650 flats.

Another seven private developments are also expected to complete their lease modification, which will add 440 housing units, taking the overall supply to 3,200 units from new and existing land parcels, Linn said.

“Together with the land supply in the first half of the financial year, some 10,150 units were supplied in the first three quarters, close to 80 per cent of the full-year target,” Linn said.

The government had sought to deliver 12,800 flats in the current financial year ending in March.

The Hong Kong government wanted to raise HK$85 billion from the sale of 18 parcels and land conversion premiums by March 2024, but has sold only two so far, with the sale prices well below expectations.
Last month, a consortium led by Sino Land won a tender for a site at Kai Tak with a bid of HK$5.3 billion, a nine-year low for a land parcel on the site of the city’s former airport. The plot, with an aggregate area of 145,303 sq ft, had been valued at as much as HK$5.95 billion, according to Colliers.
In July, a subsidiary of Wheelock Properties won the tender for a site in Kennedy Town for HK$1.72 billion, the lowest on Hong Kong Island since June 2022. The plot is expected to yield about 450 flats, some with sea views.
The junction of Sai Ning Street and Victoria Road in Kennedy Town, where the government sold a plot for HK$1.72 billion in July. Photo: Handout

These low bids, however, will not deter the government from making land available for housing, Linn said.

“We will not launch land tenders only when the market is good, we will also tender land when the market is not good,” she said. “Land sales are meant to achieve the target of land supply, and revenue from the land premium is the incidental effect of achieving the target. We have to act in accordance with the policy objective.”

The revenue target from the land premium will always be subject to vagaries of the market, she added.

