The world’s largest supplier of solar panel material has won its second major deal in six months to supply hydrogen-production equipment in China, as it diversifies from its mainstay business amid an oversupply to jump on the hydrogen bandwagon in Beijing’s push to build an ecosystem of alternative fuels.

Longi Green Energy Technology’s subsidiary Longi Hydrogen Energy will supply four electrolyser units, each able of producing 1,000 cubic metres of hydrogen per hour, to China Three Gorges Corporation for a project in Ordos City of the Inner Mongolia region in northern China, according to a statement on its official WeChat account. This translates to 10,000 tonnes of hydrogren a year, an amount that can eliminate 600,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year by replacing fossil fuels.

China’s provincial and municipal governments have jumped on the hydrogen bandwagon, rolling out plans to develop the industry after Beijing released its first national hydrogen strategy last March.

The country aims to have at least 50,000 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles on the road and produce 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes of “ green hydrogen ” annually by 2025, according to the plan, part of Beijing’s climate mitigation and energy security effort.

The headquarters of Longi Green Energy Technology in Xi’an, China. Photo: Handout

Longi Hydrogen’s electrolysers will be installed in and powered by a giant solar-power generation facility in Narisong, in Ordos City of Inner Mongolia.