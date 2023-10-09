“Many insurance companies have been busy handling claims from Super Typhoon Saola and the flooding from the rainstorms last month,” said Chung. “Now, there will be more claims arising from the damage caused by Typhoon Koinu. We are likely going to see a record high in insurance claims for cars, property damage and business interruptions due to these natural catastrophes.”

“Hong Kong has experienced three typhoons and two black rainstorms over the past two months, which is much more frequent than the previous years when usually we have only one super typhoon a year,” said Kenrick Chung, director of Ben. Excellence Consultancy, an insurance broker in Hong Kong.

Insurance claims related to natural disasters in Hong Kong are expected to surge to a record high this year after the recent sharp rise in the number of typhoons and rainstorms, according to analysts.

The current record for insurance claims payout is the HK$3.1 billion (US$395 million) paid in 2018 for damages caused by Typhoon Mangkhut, according to data from Hong Kong Federations of Insurers (HKFI), the industry body which represents the city’s 138 insurance companies.

Still, HKFI CEO Selina Lau Pui-ling expects the claims from typhoon Koinu to be smaller than those arising from Typhoon Saola and the rainstorms last month.

“It is too early to estimate the insurance loss from Typhoon Koinu,” said Lau. “However, we have also seen more preventive measures introduced by companies, shops and car owners. This will help mitigate risks.”

Chung concurred, adding that many car owners had parked their cars away from basement car parks, while many shops and shopping malls had introduced anti-flooding measures ahead of Typhoon Koinu, which hit the city over the past weekend and on Monday.

“We have also seen more companies and car owners buy more comprehensive cover for their cars and goods against natural catastrophes,” said Chung. “That is a positive sign to see people are more aware of the need for protection.”

MM Lee, acting head of general business at the Insurance Authority, said it was too early to estimate the total claims arising from the recent storms and flooding, but he added the local insurance industry would be able to cope with the resultant liability. The authority has already started collecting data about claims, which he said would be released at a later stage.

“Our industry is resilient and able to absorb these severe weather events,” Lee told the Post on Monday.

Last month, Lee’s office issued a circular urging all insurers to prepare sufficient resources for handling claims arising from Super Typhoon Saola and from the extensive flooding caused by torrential rains.

“The weather events have caused significant losses to small and medium-sized enterprises, both insured and non-insured,” Lee said in a circular to all insurance executives in mid-September.

“The insurance industry is also urged to settle claims in a transparent, fair and timely manner and show empathy for their policyholders in the process.”

Lee also urged the public to be aware about the need for buying protection for their cars and properties against extreme weather.

Meanwhile, the higher compensation paid out may cause companies and vehicle owners to pay higher insurance premium in future.

“Typhoons and black rainstorms at such a high frequency will definitely affect the loss modelling of insurers and reinsurers, impacting both insurance and reinsurance premium rates,” said Winnie Wong, CEO of Asia Insurance.

“There is a great opportunity for clients to review the protection gaps when they renew their insurance policies for the coming year,” Wong said.