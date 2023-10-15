Swiss Re operates 80 offices globally with 14,400 employees. It wrote US$47.9 billion in gross premiums in 2022, trailing Munich Re’s US$70.8 billion. A reinsurer provides insurance to insurance companies, sharing the risk and claims while allowing insurers to take on more business than their capital base would allow.

“Over the course of the three-year-long pandemic, we paid more than US$3.5 billion in claims in excess of what we normally paid,” he said in an interview in Hong Kong. The upside is that “more people are aware of the importance of buying insurance protection in a post-Covid era”, he added.

The Zurich-based group said lower pandemic-related claims helped restore its profitability in the first half of this year following global vaccination efforts to fight the virus, according to Paul Murray, CEO of Swiss Re’s life and health business. As a result, the mortality rate is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels, he added.

There were 6.96 million deaths worldwide linked to Covid-19 and 771.2 million confirmed cases as of October 4, according to the World Health Organization. Reported deaths fell 80 per cent to 241,634 in the first nine months this year. There were 1.25 million deaths in 2022, 3.54 million in 2021 and 1.94 million in 2020.

Murray expects Swiss Re’s life and health business to meet its target net profit of about US$900 million in 2023, or about 30 per cent of the group earnings. Murray’s unit achieved US$393 million in the first half, compared with US$2 million in the same period a year earlier.

The pandemic has had a positive impact on the insurance industry by making people more aware of the need to protect their health and medical costs in the post-Covid era, Murray said. The same is true in mainland China, according to its survey.

“Some 50 per cent of the people in Guangdong and about 30 per cent of people in Hong Kong, expressed their intention to buy life and health insurance in the next 12 months,” he said, based on 2,650 respondents Swiss Re surveyed last year. That indicated “a very strong demand,” he added.

Hong Kong’s insurance industry will benefit from the strong demand for medical insurance from mainland Chinese visitors, he said, amid efforts to strengthen the integration between Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in southern Guangdong province that make up the Greater Bay Area.

“Hong Kong is in a unique position geographically to benefit from mainland wealth,” Murray said. Access to the city’s high-quality medical treatment, private hospitals and healthcare services is highly attractive to mainland Chinese customers, he added.

In the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area, the insurance use rate stood at only 3.5 per cent of the size of the economy in 2022, compared with 18 per cent in Hong Kong and 52 per cent in the more mature markets like the US.

Life insurance sales in Hong Kong to mainland Chinese visitors surged 59-fold in the first half of this year to HK$31.9 billion (US$4 billion), as they returned to the city after the border reopened in January to buy policies with higher returns than they can get at home, according to data published by the Insurance Authority. They accounted for 31 per cent of the policies sold in the city.

“In Asia, where there is economic growth and increasing wealth, the middle and upper middle classes will buy more insurance,” Murray said, adding that some 40 per cent of its staff is based in Asia. “It is a strong tailwind for reinsurance companies.”