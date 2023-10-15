In some Hong Kong malls, retailers have shown a keen interest in boosting social media efforts, and see it as a key way to build their brand, engage with consumers and convert interactions into higher footfall, visibility and sales.

In Hong Kong, the retail industry has held various events and allocated appropriate spaces to inspire social media posts that can tag the location for other shoppers to visit.

The category is also tipped to outstrip live-streaming sales, estimated to hit US$282.75 billion for Asia-Pacific by 2026, growing by more than 40 per cent from this year’s likely sales of US$198.36 billion, according to Euromonitor.

Market research company Euromonitor International has projected that social e-commerce – the use of social media platforms to sell products – is likely to achieve total retail sales in Asia-Pacific of US$312.55 billion by 2026, more than double an estimate for total sales of US$148.83 billion in 2023.

Social media is a major influence when it comes to today’s consumption decisions and Hong Kong is no exception, with the city’s shopping malls creating special events and photo spots for shoppers to create unique selfies and boost sales, say analysts.

“Use of social media by shopping malls is mainly to engage general customers by disseminating mall promotions and to boost foot traffic,” said Kevin Lam, executive director and head of retail services, agency and management in Hong Kong at consultancy Cushman & Wakefield.

“Shopping mall landlords are creating and promoting more Instagrammable spots in the mall to enhance foot traffic and extend their social media reach to the Greater Bay Area to attract more inbound shoppers.”

For example, during the fireworks display held in the city to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Harbour City – the Tsim Sha Tsui mall with a sweeping view of Hong Kong’s picturesque skyline and iconic Victoria Harbour – hosted a fireworks viewing event and sponsored free rides on the Star Ferry.

Other activities in October included grand lucky draws and dining-themed experiential events, according to a statement from Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall.

The efforts appear to have paid off with Harbour City having the most Instagram posts and hashtags among the city’s malls, according to a recent study by Ubuy Hong Kong, an e-commerce platform. As of last Thursday, Harbour City had more had more than 322,000 hashtags, according to the study.

“Hong Kong is world-renowned as a centre for commerce, culture and tourism, and its selection of shopping destinations speaks to this shining reputation,” according to a Ubuy spokesman.

“[The city has] everything from bustling street markets to modern shopping malls, there is something for every taste, especially for those who like to show what they get up to on Instagram,” said the Ubuy spokesman.

A quick Instagram search of the hashtag #harbourcity reveals an array of selfies of users watching the October fireworks, with Harbour City in the background.

D2 Place in West Kowloon, a mall known for its rooftop garden where small weddings and intimate musical performances are held, is the second-most popular mall with almost 183,000 hashtags, according to the Ubuy study.

In third place is K11 Musea on Salisbury Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, a huge retail and entertainment complex that is often seen as a rival to nearby museums in the area due to its extensive array of art installations, attractive decorations and furnishings. K11 Musea had nearly 148,000 hashtags on the photo-sharing site, according to the study.

During the Golden Week holiday, which took place in the first week of October, K11 Musea launched a series of art and cultural events. This included the waterfront “Night Market by The Sea”, co-hosted with The Avenue of Stars, and “Traces of Love and Timeless Adventure”, the first solo exhibition of emerging Chinese female artist Ziping Wang in Hong Kong.

Along with K11 Art Mall, K11 Musea recorded its highest footfall and sales during the week-long festivities, surging by 70 per cent and 40 per cent respectively from the same period a year ago.

The Mills, a cluster of disused cotton mills in Tsuen Wan before being redeveloped into a business incubator, experiential retail and non-profit cultural institution, ranked fifth in the Ubuy study.

The HK$700 million-plus (US$89.5 million) project has dramatic features, such as a glass ceiling and a wide staircase fit for fashion shows. Among the popular Instagram spots is a series of wall art and paintings where visitors can take numerous photos.