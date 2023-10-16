The retail vacancy rate in Hong Kong is expected to remain steady in the fourth quarter, with rentals rising by 5 to 10 per cent, according to forecasts by Cushman & Wakefield. The broader property market remains in limbo for now, given the slow economic recovery and high borrowing costs, Lam added.

“Some retail and lifestyle stores chose to expand their [bricks and mortar] locations in Hong Kong,” Lam said. A Scottish whiskey distillery and Dubai-based carrier Emirates leased space in the third quarter, he added, to boost their physical presence and connect directly with their target audience.

With many people turning to online shopping, those who visit physical stores now tend to focus on the experience and services, according to Kevin Lam, executive director and head of retail services in Hong Kong at Cushman & Wakefield. Some global brands are looking to make their presence felt, he added.

Leasing volume for high-street shops fell by 14.4 per cent to 368,000 sq ft in the third quarter from the preceding three months, according to CBRE. Restaurants, cosmetics shops and pharmacies were among the most active businesses, contributing 41 per cent of the volume transacted, it added.

Hong Kong’s retailing industry improved this year as businesses profited from the border reopening in January. Total citywide sales through August grew 19 per cent year on year to HK$270.5 billion (US$34.6 billion), according to the statistics department.

The average vacancy rate across Causeway Bay, Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok is around 10 to 11 per cent, CBRE said. It would take some time to fall to the 4 to 5 per cent levels seen in 2014, as the pandemic has shifted more trade online, said Lawrence Wan, head of advisory and transaction services for retail at CBRE.

“Not all retailers are having a good time and they are still trying to adapt to the ‘new normal’ in retailing,” said Oliver Tong, head of retail at real estate services company JLL Hong Kong.

While many food-and-beverage and entertainment operators are interested, “they are not pulling the trigger yet”, Tong added. They include mainland Chinese F&B operators, electric-car makers, retailers from Japan and South Korea, and US fast-food chains looking to establish their first outlets in the city, he said.

Short-term leased street shops selling Lunar New Year auspicious products in Causeway Bay in January 2022. Photo: Nora Tam

Japanese furniture and home accessories retailer Nitori last month opened its first outlet in Hong Kong. It plans to gradually expand to 20 stores across the city in the coming years. Big C from Thailand entered Hong Kong in its first foray outside Southeast Asia, with plans to open 99 outlets in the next three years.

Improved sentiment and demand helped lift rents for high-street shop space by 2.4 per cent in the third quarter, faster than the 1.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent growth seen in preceding two quarters, according to CBRE. They remained some 72 per cent below the peak rates seen in 2014, according to industry data.

Rents will gradually increase, but they may not reach previous highs because most of the vacant retail space has been taken up by local pharmacies, which cannot afford to pay as much as luxury brands did in 2014, CBRE’s Wan said.