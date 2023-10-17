Habitat Property’s Victoria Allan says removal of Hong Kong’s property curbs is likely to boost home sales, but high interest rates are likely to keep prices in check
- Removal of cooling measures is likely to ‘impact sentiment and … increase the transaction volumes by 5 per cent to 10 per cent’, Allan says
- All eyes are on Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s policy address on October 25, when he could announce an end to Hong Kong’s property curbs
Another round of interest rate increases could also be in the offing, especially if the Israeli-Palestinian conflict drags on any longer and worsens in the coming days, potentially leading to a surge in oil prices, said Victoria Allan, Habitat’s founder and managing director.
Government officials have recently dropped hints that the property curbs could be removed soon, and the real estate industry is anticipating an announcement about this when Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Hong Kong’s leader, delivers his second policy address on October 25.
Hong Kong has since 2009 sought to stop excessive property price speculation after interest rates fell to near-zero globally following the Lehman Brothers collapse. The measures launched to keep a lid on such activity include tightened borrowing margins, higher duties on foreign purchasers, as well as on buyers who flip their assets within three years.
Hong Kong’s property market has, however, changed tremendously, especially since 2019. The city’s anti-government protests broke out that year and were followed by the coronavirus pandemic in the 2020-22 period.
Last year, more than 52,000 property units were sold by the end of October. More importantly, the full-year tally for 2022 was the lowest in terms of transaction volumes since Midland started compiling data in 1997.
With Hong Kong’s currency pegged to the US dollar, the city’s monetary policy has moved in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve’s policies. Hong Kong’s most recent tightening was in July, when the base rate was raised by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent, higher by 5.25 percentage points in total since the Fed began its aggressive bid to tame runaway inflation in the US in March 2022.
“This is a global thing and having interest rates that are higher for longer is causing pain in real estate markets,” Allan said. “After watching what’s happening in the Middle East … that might push inflation up if oil prices surge and that might result in another interest rate hike next year.”
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has re-emerged at a time when many analysts believed that tightening by monetary authorities across the global was almost over.
“What’s happening in Israel and Gaza is heartbreaking and it’s a disaster on both sides,” Allan said. “If [the conflict] pushes oil prices up, it’s going to push inflation up and that’s going to end up with another interest rate rise.
“And the more that goes on and the worse it gets, it’s going to have consequences for everyone.”