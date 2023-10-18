“Based on current transaction activity, we have adjusted our 2023 forecast volume to HK$26 billion. Distressed sales and hotel assets will retain their attractiveness.”

“While mainland China and Hong Kong’s [economic] recovery is dragging its heels, the [US Federal Reserve’s] interest rate is unlikely to drop much in 2024,” Colliers said in its report on Tuesday. “As such, the investment market will remain subdued for the rest of the year.

The Hong Kong government adjusted its full-year growth forecast in August to between 4 and 5 per cent from 3.5 to 5.5 per cent, saying that weak global trade would continue to hobble the local economy. Meanwhile, mainland China’s economy grew 4.6 per cent in the third quarter of this year from a year earlier, slower than the 6.3 per cent expansion recorded in the previous quarter.

Interest rates in Hong Kong currently stand at 5.75 per cent after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised the city’s base rate 11 times in 17 months in lockstep with the Fed. As a result, the cost of borrowing in Hong Kong has risen to its highest level since December 2007.

“The sluggish economy and interest rate pressure will hamper Hong Kong’s investment market and overall business environment,” the report said.

This was also evident in commercial property investment in the July-to-September period, which amounted to HK$5.3 billion, the third-lowest investment quarter since the fourth quarter of 2013.

“Street shops and strata-title offices were prized as end users and bottom-fishers continued to seek distressed sales,” the report said.

The De Fenwick Service Apartment on Lockhart Road. Photo: Handout

A key transaction in the third quarter was the sale of Hotel Ease in Mong Kok for HK$560 million to a local investor, the report said. The property was put on sale by the family of the late “shop king”, Tang Shing-bor, who initially wanted HK$730 million for it.

The De Fenwick Service Apartment, a 15-storey property with 56 units located on Lockhart Road in Wan Chai, was sold to China Travel International Investment HK for HK$898 million. The seller acquired it in 2005 for HK$392 million, according to data from the Land Registry.

“From an investment perspective, the transaction volume remained low due to the high interest rate environment,” said Kathy Lee, head of research at Colliers in Hong Kong.

“We anticipate a stronger market revival by the second half of 2024 and beyond, across retail, office and industrial.”