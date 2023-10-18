Hong Kong’s five-day FinTech Week is set to attract more than 30,000 attendees, government officials, regulators and the heads of major banks to explore the future of the financial-services industry as fintech innovations make their way into real-world use on a broad scale.

The flagship event, backed by Invest Hong Kong, takes place from October 30 to November 5 with the theme “Fintech Redefined”. Organisers have doubled the floor space for this eighth edition of the event to accommodate 540 exhibitors. More than 300 speakers are expected to take part in the event’s two-day conference on November 2 and 3 at the Hong Kong Convention Exhibition Centre.

“Hong Kong’s fintech industry is entering a new era, where it is no longer solely about technology, but also its real-life application,” Joseph Chan Ho-lim, undersecretary for financial services and the treasury, said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We are excited to witness this transformation and its impact on the financial ecosystem.”

Joseph Chan Ho-lim, Hong Kong’s acting secretary for financial services and the treasury, speaks at a press conference for Hong Kong FinTech Week on October 18, 2023. Photo: Handout

Major bank heads on the speaker list include Aveline San, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau; Bill Winters, group CEO of Standard Chartered; and Harshika Patel, CEO of JPMorgan Hong Kong.