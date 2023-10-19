“[The readings] show continued weakness in almost every aspect of the property market,” Nomura analyst Jizhou Dong said in a note to clients on Thursday. “What is more concerning to us is the seemingly limited willingness of the central and local governments to introduce more policies to stabilise sales and investments.”

The latest data indicates that Beijing’s measures including cheaper borrowing costs and easier mortgage repayment terms are not enough to stem two years of industry slump. The mainland property market remained a drag on the broader economy, limiting annualised growth at 4.6 per cent in the third quarter, versus 6.3 per cent a year earlier.

Weighted average prices weakened 1.4 per cent from a month earlier on a seasonally-adjusted basis, compared with a 2.8 per cent decline in August, according to Goldman Sachs, citing prices in 70 cities released by the statistics bureau on Thursday. Nomura said prices weakened 0.3 per cent, versus a 0.29 per cent drop in August.

New home prices fell in 45 of the 70 large and medium-sized cities compiled by the statistics bureau versus their levels a year earlier, up from 44 in August. Prices of existing homes decreased year-on-year in 67 cities, versus 66 in August, the report on Thursday showed.

China’s top-tier cities continued to prosper as consumers showed their preference and confidence in demand for properties in big cities. Prices stabilised in September, following a 0.2 per cent drop in August. Prices of new homes in Beijing and Shanghai rose by 0.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

In the secondary market, prices in first-tier cities increased by about 0.2 per cent to halt a four-month decline. Beijing and Shanghai also led the recovery with a 0.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent gain, respectively.

10:45 Chinese investors offloading overseas properties Chinese investors offloading overseas properties

Although the market has not yet recovered as a whole, prices in some cities and regions have bottomed out and showing signs of rebound, said Zhang Bo, chief analyst at 58 Anjuke Real Estate Research Institute in Shanghai. Market-friendly policies introduced in late August and early September were pivotal, he added.

“The policies have a significant role in driving up part of the new and secondary homes sales and supporting price stability,” he said.

The outlook for lower-tier cities is less encouraging. Prices of new homes in tier-two cities fell by 0.3 per cent from a year earlier, following a 0.4 per cent retreat in August. In the secondary market, prices fell at an annualised rate of 0.5 per cent in September, according to the statistics bureau.

“China’s property sales will track an extended L-shaped recovery” with a potential decline of 5 per cent in 2024,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report. Policies aimed at stabilising the sector will benefit the upper-tier markets, while lower-tier cities contend with excess supply and depleted confidence, it added.

Home prices in China’s first-tier cities, especially Beijing and Shanghai, will outperform in the short term, said Martin Wong, head of research and consultancy for Greater China at Knight Frank. Developers are still working hard to clear unsold inventory in other cities, he added.