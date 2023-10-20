The result is lower than the first-quarter profit of HK$3.4 billion, HKEX’s second-best quarterly profit on record, and close to HK$2.93 billion profit reported in the year’s second three-month period.

Net profit for the July-to-September period stood at HK$2.95 billion, or HK$2.33 per share. This is better than an analysts’ estimate compiled by Bloomberg of a 26 per cent profit increase to HK$2.85 billion.

HKEX’s net profit in the first nine months of the year rose 31 per cent year on year to HK$9.27 billion (US$1.18 billion), compared with HK$7.1 billion a year earlier. This is the exchange’s second best nine-month profit figure ever, only behind the HK$9.86 billion registered in 2021.

Total revenue in the third quarter rose 18 per cent to HK$5.08 billion, beating with an analysts’ estimate of HK$4.97 billion.

Nicolas Aguzin , CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, seen during media briefing in Central in February 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong

“Despite challenging global markets, these results reflect HKEX’s resiliency, the purposeful ongoing diversification of the business, our active management of costs and the team’s resolute focus on the execution of our strategy,” Nicolas Aguzin, HKEX’s CEO, said in a statement issued at the lunch break on Friday.

“The macro backdrop remains fragile, but the business is in good shape and is well-positioned to capitalise on slowly improving market sentiment.”

“Looking forward we will continue to place our customers at the heart of all that we do as we leverage our unique China connectivity and continue to strengthen the attractiveness and competitiveness of our markets and our offering.”

The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 6 per cent last quarter, bringing the setback in the first nine months of this year to 10 per cent.

HKEX shares fell 0.2 per cent to HK$282 at the local noon trading break before the earnings report. The stock has declined 16 per cent this year.

The key growth driver was a sharp rise in investment income and interest income. HKEX booked a HK$1.18 billion net investment gain from its portfolio of global stock and bond investments in the first nine months, compared with a loss of HK$424 million a year earlier.

Growth was also driven by higher derivatives trading. Total derivatives trading rose 10 per cent in the first nine months of this year to 739,000 contracts a day, while northbound bond transactions also rose 26 per cent to 40.5 billion yuan (US$5.53 billion) per day, HKEX said.

HKEX has introduced many trading products, including MSCI A shares futures and exchange-traded funds, after Aguzin took over as CEO of the bourse operator in 2021. This diversification has helped HKEX fend off weak stock market performance.

The average daily trading turnover of the stock market rose almost 1 per cent year on year to HK$98.13 billion during the third quarter, but dropped 12 per cent in the first nine months to HK$109.7 billion. This has meant that fee income was flat in the third quarter and dropped 13 per cent for the first nine-month period.

HKEX achieved high net investment income this year following a series of interest-rate hikes in the US and local markets, Kenny Ng Lai-yin, a strategist at Everbright Securities International, said before the results announcement.

Listings in Hong Kong have in the first nine months of this year raised a small pile of funds. A total of 42 companies raised US$3.13 billion on the Hong Kong stock exchange’s main board in this period, according to Refinitiv data.

Fundraising fell by 65 per cent from a year ago, hitting the lowest nine-month total since the US$1.82 billion raised in 2003 amid the outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome.