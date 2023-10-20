Nature and biodiversity: how asset managers are taking up the challenge of gauging corporate harm to land and sea
- Asset managers say they must establish their own assessment tools for this work amid a lack of internationally agreed metrics
- Allianz Global Investors and T. Rowe Price are among the companies developing and using such tools
Asset managers are starting to come to grips with the tough task of assessing companies’ exposure to nature and biodiversity loss, which is increasingly demanding attention from investors due to its interrelation with climate change.
Asset managers must establish their own assessment tools for this work amid a lack of internationally agreed metrics for reliably measuring the harm corporate activities have on nature, as well as the effects of mitigation projects, they said.
“We have now agreed [internally] on a metric looking at land,” Matt Christensen, global head of sustainable and impact investing with Allianz Global Investors, told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday. “We are starting to measure what is happening over time on practices that are harming or helping land resources.”
The effort creates new criteria that the company can put in its investment portfolios to test whether land species abundance is decreasing over time, he said.
Allianz, which has some €520 billion (US$548 billion) of assets under management, has a data-science team that this year started to adopt the metric for assessing land-based biodiversity impact, and will do so on ocean health impact next year, he said.
“None of these are perfect, but we have to start somewhere with what is good enough to start testing and tweaking,” Christensen said.
The construction sector was ranked the most vulnerable, with US$4 trillion of value at risk, followed by US$2.5 trillion in the agriculture sector and US$1.4 trillion in the food and beverages industry.
Holly So, sustainability strategist at Allianz Global Investors, said biodiversity is particularly relevant to the Asia-Pacific region, home to nearly half of the global biodiversity hotspots and two-thirds of the human population.
Human activities, mainly unsustainable use of land, water and energy, are the main contributors to both climate change and biodiversity loss, according to scientists.
Destruction of ecosystems undermines nature’s ability to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions and exacerbates extreme weather events.
One million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction, environment group WWF estimated in its Living Planet report published last year.
Some 45 per cent to 65 per cent of tropical deforestation can be directly traced to the expansion of active agricultural production, according to a study led by Swedish environmental scientists and published in the journal Science last year. Speculative clearing, land tenure issues, abandoned agriculture and agriculture-related fires account for the remainder.
One emerging biodiversity metric is “mean species abundance”, which measures the average abundance of original species relative to their abundance in undisturbed ecosystems.
Unlike climate change, where data on greenhouse-gas emissions is more widely available as a performance indicator due to disclosure requirements, corporate data on biodiversity impact remains scarce, Tongai Kunorubwe, head of ESG fixed income at T. Rowe Price, said in a report this month.
This is despite a major uptick in corporate, sovereign and municipal debt issuers setting goals concerning regenerative agriculture, climate and deforestation, which directly impact biodiversity, he noted.
“In the absence of data that measure the biodiversity impact of investments, proprietary research and analysis is essential,” Kunorubwe told the Post.
The Baltimore, US-based firm, with around US$1.4 trillion in client assets under management, has come up with its own sustainability rating system. It incorporates the most pertinent biodiversity issues of investees based on their industries, he said.
In Asia, the firm has encouraged a bank to provide more funding to ocean conservation projects and has urged a food company to disclose its goals on the use of recyclable, reusable and compostable packaging, he added.