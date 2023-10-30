A Hong Kong court has adjourned a winding-up hearing against China Evergrande Group , the most indebted property developer in China with US$327 billion of total liabilities, signalling a final reprieve for dragging its restructuring over the past two years.

The next hearing will be on December 4, giving the Guangzhou-based developer five weeks to get its house in order, Justice Linda Chan said in a decision today. The High Court judge also warned it is “highly likely” to grant a winding-up order then, if no restructuring plan was forthcoming by then.

Justice Chan said the adjournment would give more time for Evergrande to work out a deal that would offer greater returns to creditors than in the case of liquidation. She added that the developer had consumed too much time over the past 17 months on its negotiations with creditors.

The winding-up petition was filed in June 2022 by Top Shine Global Limited, an offshore entity which the troubled developer said was beneficially owned by businessman Lin Ho-man.